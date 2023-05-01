Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
Aeroseal
Εργάζεστε εδώ; Διεκδικήστε την Εταιρεία σας
Κορυφαίες γνώσεις
  • Συνεισφέρετε κάτι μοναδικό για την Aeroseal που μπορεί να είναι χρήσιμο για άλλους (π.χ. συμβουλές συνέντευξης, επιλογή ομάδων, μοναδική κουλτούρα κλπ).
    • Σχετικά με

    Aeroseal is a climate tech company that aims to reduce the world's carbon emissions by 1 gigaton annually. They use their leak sealing technologies, HomeSeal Connect and AeroBarrier Connect, to inject a fog of sealant particles into pressurized spaces, creating a certificate of completion showing before and after leakage. They have a presence in 27 countries and all 50 states across the U.S. and have sealed nearly 200,000 projects, saving nearly $2 billion in wasted energy. They were recently certified as a Great Place to Work for May 2022-2023.

    https://aeroseal.com
    Ιστότοπος
    2010
    Έτος Ίδρυσης
    126
    Αριθμός Υπαλλήλων
    $10M-$50M
    Εκτιμώμενα Έσοδα
    Κεντρικά Γραφεία

    Λάβετε Επαληθευμένους Μισθούς στα Εισερχόμενά σας

    Εγγραφείτε σε επαληθευμένες προσφορές.Θα λάβετε την ανάλυση των λεπτομερειών αποζημίωσης μέσω email. Μάθετε Περισσότερα

    Αυτός ο ιστότοπος προστατεύεται από το reCAPTCHA και ισχύουν η Πολιτική Απορρήτου και οι Όροι Παροχής Υπηρεσιών ισχύουν.

    Προτεινόμενες Θέσεις

      Δεν βρέθηκαν προτεινόμενες θέσεις για την Aeroseal

    Σχετικές Εταιρείες

    • Pinterest
    • Snap
    • Roblox
    • Flipkart
    • Stripe
    • Δείτε όλες τις εταιρείες ➜

    Άλλοι Πόροι