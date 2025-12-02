Η αποζημίωση Διευθυντής Προϊόντος in United States στην ADP κυμαίνεται από $124K ανά year για Product Manager έως $418K ανά year για VP Product Management. Το διάμεσο yearιο πακέτο αποζημίωσης in United States ανέρχεται σε $182K. Δείτε την ανάλυση βασικού μισθού, μετοχών και μπόνους για τα συνολικά πακέτα αποζημίωσης της ADP. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 12/2/2025
Όνομα Επιπέδου
Σύνολο
Βασικός
Μετοχές
Μπόνους
Product Manager
$124K
$116K
$1.3K
$6.1K
Senior Product Manager
$151K
$141K
$2.7K
$6.8K
Lead Product Manager
$183K
$167K
$2.5K
$14K
Director Product Management
$244K
$197K
$19K
$27.6K
Εταιρεία
Όνομα Βαθμίδας
Έτη Εμπειρίας
Συνολική Αποζημίωση
33.3%
ΕΤΟΣ 1
33.3%
ΕΤΟΣ 2
33.3%
ΕΤΟΣ 3
Στην ADP, τα RSUs υπόκεινται σε χρονοδιάγραμμα κατοχύρωσης 3 ετών:
33.3% κατοχυρώνεται στο 1st-ΕΤΟΣ (33.30% ετησίως)
33.3% κατοχυρώνεται στο 2nd-ΕΤΟΣ (33.30% ετησίως)
33.3% κατοχυρώνεται στο 3rd-ΕΤΟΣ (Infinity% ανά περίοδο)
