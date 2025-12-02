Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
ADNOC
ADNOC Γεωλόγος Μηχανικός Μισθοί

Το διάμεσο πακέτο αποζημίωσης Γεωλόγος Μηχανικός in United Arab Emirates στην ADNOC ανέρχεται σε AED 630K ανά year. Δείτε την ανάλυση βασικού μισθού, μετοχών και μπόνους για τα συνολικά πακέτα αποζημίωσης της ADNOC. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 12/2/2025

Μέσος Μισθός
ADNOC
Geological Engineer
Abu Dhabi, AZ, United Arab Emirates
Σύνολο ανά έτος
$172K
Επίπεδο
L3
Βάση
$147K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Μπόνους
$24.5K
Έτη στην εταιρεία
3 Έτη
Έτη εμπειρίας
16 Έτη
Ποια είναι τα επαγγελματικά επίπεδα στη ADNOC?
Τελευταίες Υποβολές Μισθών
Εταιρεία

Τοποθεσία | Ημερομηνία

Όνομα Βαθμίδας

Ετικέτα

Έτη Εμπειρίας

Σύνολο / Στην Εταιρεία

Συνολική Αποζημίωση

Βάση | Μετοχές (έτ) | Μπόνους
Δεν βρέθηκαν μισθοί
Συχνές Ερωτήσεις

Το υψηλότερο πακέτο αμοιβής που αναφέρθηκε για Γεωλόγος Μηχανικός στην ADNOC in United Arab Emirates φτάνει σε ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή AED 762,020. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην ADNOC για τον ρόλο Γεωλόγος Μηχανικός in United Arab Emirates είναι AED 669,476.

