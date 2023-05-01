Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
ABC Technologies
    ABC Technologies Inc. is a leading automotive systems and components manufacturer, specializing in plastics processing technologies. They offer unique product solutions to their clients, with a focus on design flexibility, efficiency, cost savings, weight savings, quality, and performance. They have a reputation for product innovation and collaborate with clients to design perfect solutions. They are committed to sustainability and offer global opportunities for students, new graduates, and experienced professionals.

    https://abctechnologies.com
    Ιστότοπος
    1974
    Έτος Ίδρυσης
    7,501
    Αριθμός Υπαλλήλων
    $1B-$10B
    Εκτιμώμενα Έσοδα
    Κεντρικά Γραφεία

    Άλλοι Πόροι