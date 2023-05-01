Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
3DEO
Εργάζεστε εδώ; Διεκδικήστε την Εταιρεία σας
Κορυφαίες γνώσεις
  • Συνεισφέρετε κάτι μοναδικό για την 3DEO που μπορεί να είναι χρήσιμο για άλλους (π.χ. συμβουλές συνέντευξης, επιλογή ομάδων, μοναδική κουλτούρα κλπ).
    • Σχετικά με

    3DEO is a leading additive manufacturing service provider that combines mass production metal 3D printing capabilities with multi-disciplinary design and product development expertise. They offer true end-to-end solutions using their own proprietary technology and approach every project as a collaborative partnership. They serve customers in the medical, industrial, consumer products, and aerospace industries and help with early-stage design, component functionality optimization, design for additive manufacturing, and production at scale. They hold more than 20 patents for their 3D printing technology and have won numerous awards for their material properties, capabilities, and designs.

    http://www.3deo.co
    Ιστότοπος
    2016
    Έτος Ίδρυσης
    126
    Αριθμός Υπαλλήλων
    $10M-$50M
    Εκτιμώμενα Έσοδα
    Κεντρικά Γραφεία

    Λάβετε Επαληθευμένους Μισθούς στα Εισερχόμενά σας

    Εγγραφείτε σε επαληθευμένες προσφορές.Θα λάβετε την ανάλυση των λεπτομερειών αποζημίωσης μέσω email. Μάθετε Περισσότερα

    Αυτός ο ιστότοπος προστατεύεται από το reCAPTCHA και ισχύουν η Πολιτική Απορρήτου και οι Όροι Παροχής Υπηρεσιών ισχύουν.

    Προτεινόμενες Θέσεις

      Δεν βρέθηκαν προτεινόμενες θέσεις για την 3DEO

    Σχετικές Εταιρείες

    • Uber
    • Roblox
    • Square
    • Google
    • PayPal
    • Δείτε όλες τις εταιρείες ➜

    Άλλοι Πόροι