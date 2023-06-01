Flowtech is a leading catalogue provider of Fluid Power products in the UK and Republic of Ireland, with over 30 years of trading history. The company supports over 160 officially credited distributors and employs over 150 people who are dedicated to providing excellent customer service. Flowtech offers an extensive range of products related to Hydraulic, Pneumatic and Industrial sectors, including Quick Connect Couplings, Adaptors, Hydraulic Hose, Industrial Hose and Tubing, Valves, Fittings, Filters, Regulators, Lubricators and Gauges. The company's business philosophy is to exceed customer expectations through competitive pricing, reliable next day delivery, and optimised inventory levels.