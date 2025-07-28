$103,000
Διάμεση συνολική αποζημίωση
Διάμεση συνολική αποζημίωση
Εταιρεία
Όνομα Επιπέδου
Έτη Εμπειρίας
Συνολική Αποζημίωση
|Δεν βρέθηκαν μισθοί
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Εταιρεία
Όνομα Επιπέδου
Έτη Εμπειρίας
Συνολική Αποζημίωση
|Δεν βρέθηκαν μισθοί
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
What do Product Managers even do?
You guys having any luck
I've been applying to like 5-10 jobs everyday for the past 6 months and getting like a 1% hit rate.
I've got solid projects and a decent resume, with 1 internship in a mid-sized tech company but here I am unable to get anything as a new grad.
Anyone else in the s...
How has AI impacted you at work?
I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.
I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve pro...
1:1 Διαπραγμάτευση μισθού
Λάβετε πληρωμή, όχι απόρριψη. Βοηθάμε ανθρώπους όπως εσείς να πάρουν αυξήσεις $150k+ (μερικές φορές $1.5M+).
Αξιολόγηση βιογραφικού
Σταματήστε να κάνετε αίτηση για θέσεις. Κάντε τους recruiters να σας κυνηγούν.
Ποιος είναι ο μισθός ενός Λογιστής σε Cleveland-Akron (Canton) Area, US;
Η μέση συνολική αποζημίωση ενός Λογιστής σε Cleveland-Akron (Canton) Area, US είναι $103,000.
Ποιος είναι ο κατώτατος μισθός ενός Λογιστής σε Cleveland-Akron (Canton) Area, US;
Ενώ δεν υπάρχει κατώτατος μισθός για έναν Λογιστής σε Cleveland-Akron (Canton) Area, US, η μέση συνολική αποζημίωση είναι $103,000.
Έχω διαφορετική ερώτηση
Αυτή η σελίδα ήταν χρήσιμη;