Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
Packable
Εργάζεστε εδώ; Διεκδικήστε την Εταιρεία σας
Κορυφαίες γνώσεις
  • Συνεισφέρετε κάτι μοναδικό για την Packable που μπορεί να είναι χρήσιμο για άλλους (π.χ. συμβουλές συνέντευξης, επιλογή ομάδων, μοναδική κουλτούρα κλπ).
    • Σχετικά με

    Founded in 2010 as Pharmapacks, Packable is a leading multi-marketplace e-commerce enablement platform providing category-leading brands with the connections, data insights, and services needed to enable accelerated online marketplace sales. Packable operates in the third-party (“3P”) space across 7 online marketplaces in North America, including Amazon -- where Pharmapacks is the largest 3P seller in the US by number of reviews -- Walmart, eBay, Target, and Google Shopping, among others, and also manages several direct-to-consumer (“DTC”) sites on behalf of brands. Joining our team is an exciting opportunity to partner with stakeholders ranging from Fortune 500 companies to digitally native brands while working in a supportive environment that prioritizes work/life balance.

    http://www.packable.com
    Ιστότοπος
    2011
    Έτος Ίδρυσης
    300
    Αριθμός Υπαλλήλων
    $50M-$100M
    Εκτιμώμενα Έσοδα
    Κεντρικά Γραφεία

    Λάβετε Επαληθευμένους Μισθούς στα Εισερχόμενά σας

    Εγγραφείτε σε επαληθευμένες προσφορές.Θα λάβετε την ανάλυση των λεπτομερειών αποζημίωσης μέσω email. Μάθετε Περισσότερα

    Αυτός ο ιστότοπος προστατεύεται από το reCAPTCHA και ισχύουν η Πολιτική Απορρήτου και οι Όροι Παροχής Υπηρεσιών ισχύουν.

    Προτεινόμενες Θέσεις

      Δεν βρέθηκαν προτεινόμενες θέσεις για την Packable

    Σχετικές Εταιρείες

    • Netflix
    • Spotify
    • Lyft
    • Pinterest
    • Google
    • Δείτε όλες τις εταιρείες ➜

    Άλλοι Πόροι