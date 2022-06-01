Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
JAGGAER
Εργάζεστε εδώ; Διεκδικήστε την Εταιρεία σας
Κορυφαίες γνώσεις
  • Συνεισφέρετε κάτι μοναδικό για την JAGGAER που μπορεί να είναι χρήσιμο για άλλους (π.χ. συμβουλές συνέντευξης, επιλογή ομάδων, μοναδική κουλτούρα κλπ).
    • Σχετικά με

    Some of the largest commercial, manufacturing and life sciences companies in the world trust JAGGAER with billions of dollars of annual spend. Additionally, JAGGAER is the leading procure-to-pay provider in the higher education and government sectors. JAGGAER eProcurement and strategic sourcing customers across the globe have gained access to the best suppliers, with the best terms, on our scalable, customizable, user-friendly platform. Our SaaS-based, source-to-settle solution provides unparalleled visibility, insights and recommendations to procurement leaders and suppliers. The result is a fluid supply chain driven by powerful spend analysis, comprehensive contract management and efficient accounts payable solutions. Learn how our solutions can power your organization on JAGGAER.COM.

    http://jaggaer.com
    Ιστότοπος
    1995
    Έτος Ίδρυσης
    990
    Αριθμός Υπαλλήλων
    $100M-$250M
    Εκτιμώμενα Έσοδα
    Κεντρικά Γραφεία

    Λάβετε Επαληθευμένους Μισθούς στα Εισερχόμενά σας

    Εγγραφείτε σε επαληθευμένες προσφορές.Θα λάβετε την ανάλυση των λεπτομερειών αποζημίωσης μέσω email. Μάθετε Περισσότερα

    Αυτός ο ιστότοπος προστατεύεται από το reCAPTCHA και ισχύουν η Πολιτική Απορρήτου και οι Όροι Παροχής Υπηρεσιών ισχύουν.

    Προτεινόμενες Θέσεις

      Δεν βρέθηκαν προτεινόμενες θέσεις για την JAGGAER

    Σχετικές Εταιρείες

    • Pinterest
    • Microsoft
    • Facebook
    • Dropbox
    • DoorDash
    • Δείτε όλες τις εταιρείες ➜

    Άλλοι Πόροι