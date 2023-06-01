Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
Folloze
    Folloze offers a Content Experience Platform for creating ABM and demand-gen content marketing campaigns to drive marketing and sales success, fuel pipeline and growth, and engage and convert B2B buyers at every stage of their journey. The platform provides frontline marketers with the tools, insights, and autonomy to succeed in the new era of digital selling and buyer engagement. Folloze helps keep B2B sales on top with personalized, buyer-centric experiences. Request a demo to discover how to utilize account-based marketing and demand-gen campaigns to turn engagement into revenue.

    http://www.folloze.com
    2013
    126
    $10M-$50M
