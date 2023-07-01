Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
COI Energy Services
Εργάζεστε εδώ; Διεκδικήστε την Εταιρεία σας
Κορυφαίες γνώσεις
  • Συνεισφέρετε κάτι μοναδικό για την COI Energy Services που μπορεί να είναι χρήσιμο για άλλους (π.χ. συμβουλές συνέντευξης, επιλογή ομάδων, μοναδική κουλτούρα κλπ).
    • Σχετικά με

    COI Energy is a digital energy management company that aims to reduce energy waste in buildings and repurpose it for positive use. They offer a comprehensive approach to energy waste reduction, including optimizing energy behaviors and monetizing energy asset flexibility. COI is technology and vendor neutral, prioritizing the success of their clients. Their platform allows clients to buy, sell, and gift energy capacity to improve building performance, reduce emissions, and support energy insecure communities.

    http://www.coienergyservices.com
    Ιστότοπος
    2016
    Έτος Ίδρυσης
    31
    Αριθμός Υπαλλήλων
    $1M-$10M
    Εκτιμώμενα Έσοδα
    Κεντρικά Γραφεία

    Λάβετε Επαληθευμένους Μισθούς στα Εισερχόμενά σας

    Εγγραφείτε σε επαληθευμένες προσφορές.Θα λάβετε την ανάλυση των λεπτομερειών αποζημίωσης μέσω email. Μάθετε Περισσότερα

    Αυτός ο ιστότοπος προστατεύεται από το reCAPTCHA και ισχύουν η Πολιτική Απορρήτου και οι Όροι Παροχής Υπηρεσιών ισχύουν.

    Προτεινόμενες Θέσεις

      Δεν βρέθηκαν προτεινόμενες θέσεις για την COI Energy Services

    Σχετικές Εταιρείες

    • Tesla
    • Facebook
    • PayPal
    • Uber
    • Roblox
    • Δείτε όλες τις εταιρείες ➜

    Άλλοι Πόροι