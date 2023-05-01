Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
Clarivate Analytics
    Clarivate is an information, analytics, and workflow company that provides structured information and analytics for scientific research, innovations, and brands. It operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers various products and services, including Web of Science, Cortellis, Derwent, and CompuMark, to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research. It serves government and academic institutions, and life science and healthcare companies globally. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in London, UK.

    1863
    Έτος Ίδρυσης
    11,600
    Αριθμός Υπαλλήλων
    $1B-$10B
    Εκτιμώμενα Έσοδα
    Κεντρικά Γραφεία

