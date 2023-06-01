Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
Ascendant Studios
Κορυφαίες γνώσεις
    Ascendant is an independent AAA video game studio with ownership and creative control over their original game, Immortals of Aveum. They are passionate, creative, committed to quality, and focused on fun. Their team of experienced and inspired creators are empowered to have a meaningful impact on the stories they tell and the games they create. They are a distributed team across North America with their home base in downtown San Rafael, California. Their debut single-player magic shooter and original fantasy IP, Immortals of Aveum, will release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in 2023.

    ascendantstudios.com
    Ιστότοπος
    2018
    Έτος Ίδρυσης
    126
    Αριθμός Υπαλλήλων
    $10M-$50M
    Εκτιμώμενα Έσοδα
    Κεντρικά Γραφεία

