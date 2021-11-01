Unternehmensverzeichnis
Zoomcar
Zoomcar Gehälter

Zoomcars Gehaltsbereich reicht von $15,888 Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Business-Analyst am unteren Ende bis $117,734 für einen Produktmanager am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehaltsdaten von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von Zoomcar. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/2/2025

$160K

Produktmanager
Median $118K
Software-Ingenieur
Median $30.5K
Business-Analyst
$15.9K

Datenwissenschaftler
$105K
Grafikdesigner
$23.9K
Programmmanager
$17.1K
Projektmanager
$23.9K
FAQ

Die bestbezahlte Position bei Zoomcar ist Produktmanager mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $117,734. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Zoomcar beträgt $23,926.

