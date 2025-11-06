Unternehmensverzeichnis
Zoom
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Software-Engineering-Manager

  • Alle Software-Engineering-Manager-Gehälter

  • San Francisco Bay Area

Zoom Software-Engineering-Manager Gehälter in San Francisco Bay Area

Die Software-Engineering-Manager-Vergütung in San Francisco Bay Area bei Zoom reicht von $285K pro year für ZP1 bis $331K pro year für ZP4. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in San Francisco Bay Area beläuft sich auf $325K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Zooms Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/6/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Vergütung hinzufügenStufen vergleichen
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
ZP1
$285K
$185K
$85K
$15K
ZP2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
ZP3
$314K
$229K
$75K
$10.7K
ZP4
$331K
$223K
$100K
$8.8K
Anzeigen 2 Weitere Stufen
Vergütung hinzufügenStufen vergleichen
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen

Vesting-Zeitplan

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Aktienart
RSU

Bei Zoom unterliegen RSUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)



Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Software-Engineering-Manager Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Engineering-Manager bei Zoom in San Francisco Bay Area liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $452,400. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Zoom für die Position Software-Engineering-Manager in San Francisco Bay Area beträgt $305,000.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für Zoom gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • RingCentral
  • Microsoft
  • Salesforce
  • Oracle
  • ServiceNow
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen