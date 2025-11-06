Die Software-Engineering-Manager-Vergütung in San Francisco Bay Area bei Zoom reicht von $285K pro year für ZP1 bis $331K pro year für ZP4. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in San Francisco Bay Area beläuft sich auf $325K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Zooms Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/6/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
ZP1
$285K
$185K
$85K
$15K
ZP2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
ZP3
$314K
$229K
$75K
$10.7K
ZP4
$331K
$223K
$100K
$8.8K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
25%
JAHR 1
25%
JAHR 2
25%
JAHR 3
25%
JAHR 4
Bei Zoom unterliegen RSUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)