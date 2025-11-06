Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in San Francisco Bay Area bei Zoom reicht von $155K pro year für ZP1 bis $393K pro year für ZP5. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in San Francisco Bay Area beläuft sich auf $250K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Zooms Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/6/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
ZP1
$155K
$122K
$27.4K
$6.2K
ZP2
$188K
$149K
$33.2K
$5.9K
ZP3
$264K
$190K
$64.7K
$9.1K
ZP4
$343K
$217K
$111K
$15.2K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
25%
JAHR 1
25%
JAHR 2
25%
JAHR 3
25%
JAHR 4
Bei Zoom unterliegen RSUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)
