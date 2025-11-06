Unternehmensverzeichnis
Zoom
Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Atlanta Area bei Zoom beträgt $252K pro year für ZP3. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Atlanta Area beläuft sich auf $263K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Zooms Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/6/2025

Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
ZP1
(Einstiegslevel)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
ZP2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
ZP3
$252K
$182K
$51.9K
$18.3K
ZP4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Anzeigen 2 Weitere Stufen
Praktikumsgehälter

Vesting-Zeitplan

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Aktienart
RSU

Bei Zoom unterliegen RSUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)



Enthaltene Titel

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software-Entwickler

Full-Stack Software-Entwickler

Production Software-Entwickler

DevOps Engineer

Wissenschaftler

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Zoom in Atlanta Area liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $281,600. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Zoom für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Atlanta Area beträgt $263,000.

