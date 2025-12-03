Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in United States bei Yext reicht von $148K pro year für T2 bis $263K pro year für T5. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $152K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Yexts Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/3/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
T2
$148K
$118K
$27.8K
$2K
T3
$160K
$137K
$23K
$147
T4
$192K
$171K
$20.3K
$750
T5
$263K
$200K
$61.6K
$1K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
25%
JAHR 1
25%
JAHR 2
25%
JAHR 3
25%
JAHR 4
Bei Yext unterliegen RSUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)
