Yellow Card App
Yellow Card App Kundenservice Gehälter

Die durchschnittliche Kundenservice-Gesamtvergütung in Nigeria bei Yellow Card App reicht von NGN 7.58M bis NGN 11M pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Yellow Card Apps Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/3/2025

Durchschnittliche Gesamtvergütung

$5.7K - $6.6K
Nigeria
Übliche Spanne
Mögliche Spanne
$5K$5.7K$6.6K$7.3K
Übliche Spanne
Mögliche Spanne

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Kundenservice bei Yellow Card App in Nigeria liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von NGN 10,995,411. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Yellow Card App für die Position Kundenservice in Nigeria beträgt NGN 7,576,669.

