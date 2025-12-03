Unternehmensverzeichnis
YCharts
  • Gehälter
  • Software-Engineering-Manager

  • Alle Software-Engineering-Manager-Gehälter

YCharts Software-Engineering-Manager Gehälter

Das mittlere Software-Engineering-Manager-Vergütungspaket in United States bei YCharts beläuft sich auf $215K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für YChartss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/3/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
YCharts
Software Engineering Manager
New York, NY
Gesamt pro Jahr
$215K
Stufe
-
Grundgehalt
$215K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$32
Jahre im Unternehmen
1 Jahr
Jahre Erfahrung
8 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei YCharts?
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Engineering-Manager bei YCharts in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $247,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei YCharts für die Position Software-Engineering-Manager in United States beträgt $215,032.

