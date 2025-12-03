Unternehmensverzeichnis
Yanolja
Yanolja Personalwesen Gehälter

Das mittlere Personalwesen-Vergütungspaket in Korea, South bei Yanolja beläuft sich auf ₩74.1M pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Yanoljas Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/3/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Yanolja
Human Resources
Seoul, KG, Korea, South
Gesamt pro Jahr
$52K
Stufe
P4
Grundgehalt
$52K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
1 Jahr
Jahre Erfahrung
7 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Yanolja?
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Beitragen

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Personalwesen bei Yanolja in Korea, South liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von ₩78,913,825. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Yanolja für die Position Personalwesen in Korea, South beträgt ₩74,097,348.

Weitere Ressourcen

