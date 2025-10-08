Unternehmensverzeichnis
Yandex
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Software-Ingenieur

  • Site Reliability Engineer

  • Russia

Yandex Site Reliability Engineer Gehälter in Russia

Die Site Reliability Engineer-Vergütung in Russia bei Yandex reicht von RUB 1.52M pro year für G14 bis RUB 5.02M pro year für G17. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Russia beläuft sich auf RUB 3.31M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Yandexs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/8/2025

Durchschnitt Stufe
Vergütung hinzufügenStufen vergleichen
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien ()
Bonus
G14
(Einstiegslevel)
RUB 1.52M
RUB 1.43M
RUB 0
RUB 81.8K
G15
RUB 3.64M
RUB 3.3M
RUB 42.8K
RUB 289K
G16
RUB 3.61M
RUB 3.04M
RUB 0
RUB 572K
G17
RUB 5.02M
RUB 4.04M
RUB 238K
RUB 744K
Anzeigen 4 Weitere Stufen
Vergütung hinzufügenStufen vergleichen

RUB 13.46M

Bezahlt werden, nicht ausgenutzt

Wir haben tausende Angebote verhandelt und erreichen regelmäßig 30.000€+ (manchmal 300.000€+) Gehaltserhöhungen. Lassen Sie Ihr Gehalt verhandeln oder Ihren Lebenslauf überprüfen von echten Experten - Recruitern, die das täglich machen.

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen

Vesting-Zeitplan

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Aktienart
RSU

Bei Yandex unterliegen RSUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)

Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.



Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Software-Ingenieur Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Site Reliability Engineer bei Yandex in Russia liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von RUB 6,518,169. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Yandex für die Position Site Reliability Engineer in Russia beträgt RUB 3,311,716.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für Yandex gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • InvestCloud
  • Cashfree
  • Xendit
  • PayU
  • Q4
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen