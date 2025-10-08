Die Netzwerkingenieur-Vergütung in Russia bei Yandex reicht von RUB 2.14M pro year für G14 bis RUB 7.37M pro year für G18. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Russia beläuft sich auf RUB 2.87M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Yandexs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/8/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien ()
Bonus
G14
RUB 2.14M
RUB 2.14M
RUB 0
RUB 0
G15
RUB 2.97M
RUB 2.64M
RUB 297K
RUB 28K
G16
RUB 4.76M
RUB 3.4M
RUB 778K
RUB 577K
G17
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
25%
JAHR 1
25%
JAHR 2
25%
JAHR 3
25%
JAHR 4
Bei Yandex unterliegen RSUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.