Yandex Backend-Softwareentwickler Gehälter in Belarus

Die Backend-Softwareentwickler-Vergütung in Belarus bei Yandex reicht von BYN 43.4K pro year für G14 bis BYN 209K pro year für G17. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Belarus beläuft sich auf BYN 94K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Yandexs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/8/2025

Durchschnitt Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien ()
Bonus
G14
(Einstiegslevel)
BYN 43.4K
BYN 42.1K
BYN 16.7
BYN 1.3K
G15
BYN 103K
BYN 95.7K
BYN 684.1
BYN 6.2K
G16
BYN 151K
BYN 129K
BYN 173.5
BYN 21.7K
G17
BYN 209K
BYN 169K
BYN 0
BYN 40.7K
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Vesting-Zeitplan

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Aktienart
RSU

Bei Yandex unterliegen RSUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)

Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.



FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Backend-Softwareentwickler bei Yandex in Belarus liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von BYN 209,360. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Yandex für die Position Backend-Softwareentwickler in Belarus beträgt BYN 84,606.

