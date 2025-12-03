Unternehmensverzeichnis
Yadro Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in Russia bei Yadro beläuft sich auf RUB 3.33M pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Yadros Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/3/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Yadro
Backend Software Engineer
Saint Petersburg, SP, Russia
Gesamt pro Jahr
$42.6K
Stufe
Senior
Grundgehalt
$42.6K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
1 Jahr
Jahre Erfahrung
10 Jahre
Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Yadro in Russia liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von RUB 5,285,493. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Yadro für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Russia beträgt RUB 3,331,825.

