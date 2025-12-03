Unternehmensverzeichnis
XYZ Robotics
XYZ Robotics Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in United States bei XYZ Robotics beläuft sich auf $103K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für XYZ Roboticss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/3/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
XYZ Robotics
Software Engineer
New York, NY
Gesamt pro Jahr
$103K
Stufe
L3
Grundgehalt
$100K
Stock (/yr)
$2.5K
Bonus
$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
0 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
2 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei XYZ Robotics?
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Praktikumsgehälter

Vesting-Zeitplan

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Bei XYZ Robotics unterliegen Aktien-/Beteiligungsgewährungen einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)



Enthaltene Titel

Neuen Titel einreichen

Full-Stack Software-Entwickler

Quality Assurance (QA) Software-Entwickler

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei XYZ Robotics in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $132,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei XYZ Robotics für die Position Software-Ingenieur in United States beträgt $102,500.

Weitere Ressourcen

