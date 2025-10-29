Unternehmensverzeichnis
XPO Logistics
XPO Logistics Datenwissenschaftler Gehälter

Das mittlere Datenwissenschaftler-Vergütungspaket in United States bei XPO Logistics beläuft sich auf $142K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für XPO Logisticss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/29/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
XPO Logistics
Analyst
Ann Arbor, MI
Gesamt pro Jahr
$142K
Stufe
L4
Grundgehalt
$123K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$19K
Jahre im Unternehmen
4 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
12 Jahre
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Datenwissenschaftler bei XPO Logistics in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $163,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei XPO Logistics für die Position Datenwissenschaftler in United States beträgt $142,000.

