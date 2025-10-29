Unternehmensverzeichnis
XP
XP Software-Engineering-Manager Gehälter

Das mittlere Software-Engineering-Manager-Vergütungspaket in Brazil bei XP beläuft sich auf R$591K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für XPs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/29/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
XP
Software Engineering Manager
Sao Paulo, SP, Brazil
Gesamt pro Jahr
R$591K
Stufe
L5
Grundgehalt
R$201K
Stock (/yr)
R$0
Bonus
R$391K
Jahre im Unternehmen
2-4 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
11+ Jahre
Block logo
+R$319K
Robinhood logo
+R$489K
Stripe logo
+R$110K
Datadog logo
+R$192K
Verily logo
+R$121K
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Beitragen

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Engineering-Manager bei XP in Brazil liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von R$1,055,554. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei XP für die Position Software-Engineering-Manager in Brazil beträgt R$533,892.

