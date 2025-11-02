Unternehmensverzeichnis
Workday
Workday Lösungsarchitekt Gehälter

Die Lösungsarchitekt-Vergütung in United States bei Workday reicht von $224K pro year für P4 bis $270K pro year für P5. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $230K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Workdays Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/2/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P4
$224K
$155K
$32.1K
$36.3K
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Vesting-Zeitplan

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Aktienart
RSU

Bei Workday unterliegen RSUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)



Enthaltene Titel

Datenarchitekt

Cloud Security Architect

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Lösungsarchitekt bei Workday in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $388,900. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Workday für die Position Lösungsarchitekt in United States beträgt $215,000.

