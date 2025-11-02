Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in United States bei Workday reicht von $139K pro year für P1 bis $579K pro year für P6. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $265K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Workdays Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/2/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
P1
$139K
$120K
$12.7K
$7.2K
P2
$165K
$135K
$21.2K
$8.8K
P3
$222K
$165K
$46.8K
$9.3K
P4
$294K
$205K
$70.6K
$18.1K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
JAHR 1
25%
JAHR 2
25%
JAHR 3
25%
JAHR 4
Bei Workday unterliegen RSUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)
Enthaltene TitelNeuen Titel einreichen