Unternehmensverzeichnis
Workday
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Software-Ingenieur

  • Alle Software-Ingenieur-Gehälter

Workday Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in United States bei Workday reicht von $139K pro year für P1 bis $579K pro year für P6. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $265K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Workdays Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/2/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Vergütung hinzufügenStufen vergleichen
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
P1
Software Engineer (SWE) I(Einstiegslevel)
$139K
$120K
$12.7K
$7.2K
P2
SWE II
$165K
$135K
$21.2K
$8.8K
P3
SWE III
$222K
$165K
$46.8K
$9.3K
P4
Senior SWE
$294K
$205K
$70.6K
$18.1K
Anzeigen 2 Weitere Stufen
Vergütung hinzufügenStufen vergleichen
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen
Praktikumsgehälter

Vesting-Zeitplan

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Aktienart
RSU

Bei Workday unterliegen RSUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)



Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Software-Ingenieur Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

Enthaltene Titel

Neuen Titel einreichen

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software-Entwickler

Full-Stack Software-Entwickler

Quality Assurance (QA) Software-Entwickler

Security Software-Entwickler

Site Reliability Engineer

Production Software-Entwickler

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Workday in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $578,599. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Workday für die Position Software-Ingenieur in United States beträgt $255,000.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für Workday gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • Microsoft
  • Oracle
  • ServiceNow
  • Walmart Global Tech
  • Palantir
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen