Die Vertrieb-Vergütung in United States bei Workday reicht von $144K pro year für P1 bis $313K pro year für P6. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $274K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Workdays Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/2/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
P1
$135K
$126K
$8.3K
$0
P2
$145K
$145K
$0
$0
P3
$226K
$160K
$29.3K
$36K
P4
$179K
$155K
$17.8K
$6.3K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
25%
JAHR 1
25%
JAHR 2
25%
JAHR 3
25%
JAHR 4
Bei Workday unterliegen RSUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)
