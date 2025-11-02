Die Marketing-Vergütung in United States bei Workday reicht von $146K pro year für P3 bis $256K pro year für P5. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $253K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Workdays Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/2/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P3
$146K
$125K
$12.3K
$8.3K
P4
$219K
$177K
$30K
$12.7K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
25%
JAHR 1
25%
JAHR 2
25%
JAHR 3
25%
JAHR 4
Bei Workday unterliegen RSUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)