Willis Towers Watson
Willis Towers Watson Gehälter

Willis Towers Watsons Gehaltsbereich reicht von $19,281 Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Cybersecurity Analyst am unteren Ende bis $227,515 für einen Lösungsarchitekt am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehaltsdaten von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von Willis Towers Watson. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/10/2025

$160K

Aktuar
Median $123K
Business-Analyst
Median $65K
Unternehmensberater
Median $90K

Produktmanager
Median $107K
Geschäftsentwicklung
$46.5K
Kundenservice
$69.7K
Datenwissenschaftler
$41.7K
Projektmanager
$79K
Vertrieb
$63.2K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$19.3K
Software-Ingenieur
$54.1K
Software-Engineering-Manager
Median $120K
Lösungsarchitekt
$228K
Gesamtvergütung
$81.3K
FAQ

Die bestbezahlte Position bei Willis Towers Watson ist Lösungsarchitekt at the Common Range Average level mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $227,515. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Willis Towers Watson beträgt $74,339.

