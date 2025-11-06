Unternehmensverzeichnis
WeTransfer
WeTransfer Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in Greater Amsterdam Area

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in Greater Amsterdam Area bei WeTransfer beläuft sich auf €90.8K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für WeTransfers Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/6/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
WeTransfer
Software Engineer
Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Gesamt pro Jahr
€90.8K
Stufe
Senior I
Grundgehalt
€90.8K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Jahre im Unternehmen
2-4 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
11+ Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei WeTransfer?
Block logo
+€50.9K
Robinhood logo
+€78.1K
Stripe logo
+€17.5K
Datadog logo
+€30.7K
Verily logo
+€19.3K
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen
Praktikumsgehälter

Enthaltene Titel

Backend Software-Entwickler

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei WeTransfer in Greater Amsterdam Area liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von €138,590. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei WeTransfer für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Greater Amsterdam Area beträgt €90,775.

Weitere Ressourcen