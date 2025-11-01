Unternehmensverzeichnis
Westlake Chemical
Westlake Chemical Datenwissenschaftler Gehälter

Das mittlere Datenwissenschaftler-Vergütungspaket in United States bei Westlake Chemical beläuft sich auf $177K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Westlake Chemicals Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/1/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Westlake Chemical
Data Scientist
Houston, TX
Gesamt pro Jahr
$177K
Stufe
L3
Grundgehalt
$150K
Stock (/yr)
$7K
Bonus
$20K
Jahre im Unternehmen
5-10 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
11+ Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Westlake Chemical?
+$58K
+$89K
+$20K
+$35K
+$22K
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Datenwissenschaftler bei Westlake Chemical in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $185,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Westlake Chemical für die Position Datenwissenschaftler in United States beträgt $177,000.

Weitere Ressourcen