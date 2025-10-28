Unternehmensverzeichnis
WEBB Traders
WEBB Traders Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in Netherlands bei WEBB Traders beläuft sich auf €93.8K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für WEBB Traderss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/28/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
WEBB Traders
Software Engineer
Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Gesamt pro Jahr
€93.8K
Stufe
Junior
Grundgehalt
€70.4K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€23.5K
Jahre im Unternehmen
2 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
3 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei WEBB Traders?
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei WEBB Traders in Netherlands liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von €103,782. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei WEBB Traders für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Netherlands beträgt €93,847.

