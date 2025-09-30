Unternehmensverzeichnis
Waymo
Waymo Software-Engineering-Manager Gehälter in San Francisco Bay Area

Das mittlere Software-Engineering-Manager-Vergütungspaket in San Francisco Bay Area bei Waymo beläuft sich auf $950K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Waymos Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/30/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Waymo
Software Engineering Manager
San Francisco, CA
Gesamt pro Jahr
$950K
Stufe
L7
Grundgehalt
$350K
Stock (/yr)
$500K
Bonus
$100K
Jahre im Unternehmen
9 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
11 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Waymo?

$160K

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen

Vesting-Zeitplan

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Aktienart
WMU

Bei Waymo unterliegen WMUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

WMUs are Waymo's version of RSUs



FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Engineering-Manager bei Waymo in San Francisco Bay Area liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $1,114,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Waymo für die Position Software-Engineering-Manager in San Francisco Bay Area beträgt $926,500.

