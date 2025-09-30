Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Warsaw Metropolitan Area bei Waymo reicht von PLN 80.1K pro year für L3 bis PLN 97.1K pro year für L4. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Warsaw Metropolitan Area beläuft sich auf PLN 87K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Waymos Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/30/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L3
PLN 80.1K
PLN 53.4K
PLN 17.6K
PLN 9.2K
L4
PLN 97.1K
PLN 64.9K
PLN 24K
PLN 8.2K
L5
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
L6
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
25%
JAHR 1
25%
JAHR 2
25%
JAHR 3
25%
JAHR 4
Bei Waymo unterliegen WMUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
WMUs are Waymo's version of RSUs
