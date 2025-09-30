Unternehmensverzeichnis
Waymo
Waymo Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in Poland

Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Poland bei Waymo reicht von PLN 80.1K pro year für L3 bis PLN 97.1K pro year für L4. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Poland beläuft sich auf PLN 87K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Waymos Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/30/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L3
(Einstiegslevel)
PLN 80.1K
PLN 53.4K
PLN 17.6K
PLN 9.2K
L4
PLN 97.1K
PLN 64.9K
PLN 24K
PLN 8.2K
L5
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
L6
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Anzeigen 3 Weitere Stufen
PLN 160K

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Praktikumsgehälter

Vesting-Zeitplan

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Aktienart
WMU

Bei Waymo unterliegen WMUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

WMUs are Waymo's version of RSUs



Enthaltene Titel

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend-Softwareentwickler

Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler

Produktions-Softwareentwickler

Systemingenieur

Forschungswissenschaftler

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Waymo in Poland liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von PLN 112,939. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Waymo für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Poland beträgt PLN 87,756.

Weitere Ressourcen