Die Hardware-Ingenieur-Vergütung in San Francisco Bay Area bei Waymo reicht von $200K pro year für L4 bis $479K pro year für L6. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in San Francisco Bay Area beläuft sich auf $502K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Waymos Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/30/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$200K
$175K
$25K
$0
L5
$394K
$200K
$156K
$38.4K
L6
$479K
$250K
$175K
$54.7K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
Keine Gehälter gefunden
25%
JAHR 1
25%
JAHR 2
25%
JAHR 3
25%
JAHR 4
Bei Waymo unterliegen WMUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
WMUs are Waymo's version of RSUs