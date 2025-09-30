Unternehmensverzeichnis
Waymo
Waymo Hardware-Ingenieur Gehälter in San Francisco Bay Area

Die Hardware-Ingenieur-Vergütung in San Francisco Bay Area bei Waymo reicht von $200K pro year für L4 bis $479K pro year für L6. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in San Francisco Bay Area beläuft sich auf $502K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Waymos Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/30/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$200K
$175K
$25K
$0
L5
$394K
$200K
$156K
$38.4K
L6
$479K
$250K
$175K
$54.7K
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Vesting-Zeitplan

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Aktienart
WMU

Bei Waymo unterliegen WMUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

WMUs are Waymo's version of RSUs



FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Hardware-Ingenieur bei Waymo in San Francisco Bay Area liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $540,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Waymo für die Position Hardware-Ingenieur in San Francisco Bay Area beträgt $426,000.

Weitere Ressourcen