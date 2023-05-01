Unternehmensverzeichnis
Walker & Dunlop
Walker & Dunlop Gehälter

Walker & Dunlops Gehaltsbereich reicht von $70,350 Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Software-Ingenieur am unteren Ende bis $310,440 für einen Data-Science-Manager am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehaltsdaten von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von Walker & Dunlop. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/23/2025

Data-Science-Manager
$310K
Finanzanalyst
$219K
Software-Ingenieur
$70.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Software-Engineering-Manager
$173K
FAQ

Die bestbezahlte Position bei Walker & Dunlop ist Data-Science-Manager at the Common Range Average level mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $310,440. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Walker & Dunlop beträgt $196,180.

Weitere Ressourcen

