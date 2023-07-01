Unternehmensverzeichnis
Vyng
Top-Einblicke
    • Über uns

    Vyng is an LA-based company that has developed a phone platform that visualizes every call. Their app allows users to set videos as ringtones for friends, playing a fresh video on the lockscreen with every call. Since its launch in 2017, Vyng has had 3 billion videos played across 170 countries. The company is backed by March Capital, Omidyar Network, a Google Ventures partner, and the founders of Giphy and GroupMe. Vyng has three patents for its proprietary technology and aims to transform mobile notifications by delivering videos to the lockscreen. They have served over three billion videos in 170 countries and are driving engagement in regions with growing smartphone adoption.

    http://www.vyng.me
    Website
    2015
    Gründungsjahr
    31
    Anzahl Mitarbeiter
    $1M-$10M
    Geschätzter Umsatz
    Hauptsitz

    Weitere Ressourcen