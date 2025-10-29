Unternehmensverzeichnis
Vivian Health
Vivian Health Produktdesigner Gehälter

Das mittlere Produktdesigner-Vergütungspaket in United States bei Vivian Health beläuft sich auf $221K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Vivian Healths Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/29/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Vivian Health
Product Designer
Helena, MT
Gesamt pro Jahr
$221K
Stufe
-
Grundgehalt
$193K
Stock (/yr)
$16K
Bonus
$12K
Jahre im Unternehmen
2 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
15 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Vivian Health?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Beitragen

UX-Designer

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Produktdesigner bei Vivian Health in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $230,640. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Vivian Health für die Position Produktdesigner in United States beträgt $201,000.

