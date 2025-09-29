Unternehmensverzeichnis
Visible Alpha
Visible Alpha Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in India bei Visible Alpha beläuft sich auf ₹1.8M pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Visible Alphas Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/29/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Visible Alpha
Software Engineer
Mumbai, MH, India
Gesamt pro Jahr
₹1.8M
Stufe
L4
Grundgehalt
₹1.64M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹164K
Jahre im Unternehmen
0-1 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
0-1 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Visible Alpha?

₹13.94M

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Praktikumsgehälter

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software-Ingenieur at Visible Alpha in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹3,116,109. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Visible Alpha for the Software-Ingenieur role in India is ₹1,636,036.

