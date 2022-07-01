Unternehmensverzeichnis
Viome Life Sciences
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
Top-Einblicke
  • Teilen Sie etwas Einzigartiges über Viome Life Sciences mit, das für andere hilfreich sein könnte (z.B. Interview-Tipps, Teamwahl, einzigartige Unternehmenskultur, etc).
    • Über uns

    Viome is on a mission to prevent and reverse chronic diseases. Viome is a high-growth biotech startup that applies AI and machine learning to biological data – e.g., microbiome, transcriptome and metabolome data – to provide direct-to-consumer personalized dietary and lifestyle recommendations for healthier living. We are a small, fast-growing, interdisciplinary team of passionate experts in biochemistry, microbiology, medicine, artificial intelligence, and machine learning with a shared mission to make illness optional.

    http://www.viome.com
    Website
    2016
    Gründungsjahr
    110
    Anzahl Mitarbeiter
    $10M-$50M
    Geschätzter Umsatz
    Hauptsitz

    Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

    Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

    Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

    Empfohlene Stellenangebote

      Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für Viome Life Sciences gefunden

    Ähnliche Unternehmen

    • PayPal
    • Pinterest
    • Tesla
    • Lyft
    • DoorDash
    • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

    Weitere Ressourcen