Vineti Gehälter

Vinetis Gehaltsbereich reicht von $36,246 Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Produktmanager am unteren Ende bis $238,800 für einen Produktdesigner am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehaltsdaten von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von Vineti. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/9/2025

$160K

Produktdesigner
$239K
Produktmanager
$36.2K
Software-Ingenieur
$99.5K

Technischer Programmmanager
$99.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Vineti is Produktdesigner at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $238,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Vineti is $99,500.

