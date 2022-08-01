Unternehmensverzeichnis
Verusen
Arbeiten Sie hier? Ihr Unternehmen beanspruchen
Top Einblicke
  • Tragen Sie etwas Einzigartiges über Verusen bei, das anderen helfen könnte (z.B. Interview-Tipps, Teamauswahl, einzigartige Kultur, etc.).
    • Über

    Verusen is a supply chain intelligence innovator focused on the digitalization of the supply ecosystem to conquer materials complexity by leveraging its advanced artificial intelligence (AI), data harmonization, and decision support to help premier global companies attain supply chain resiliency and improve their bottom lines. The company’s platform harmonizes disparate material data across legacy systems and processes while providing trusted data across the enterprise to reduce supplier and operational risk.

    https://verusen.com
    Website
    2015
    Gründungsjahr
    60
    # Mitarbeiter
    $10M-$50M
    Geschätzter Umsatz
    Hauptsitz

    Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

    Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

    Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

    Empfohlene Jobs

      Keine empfohlenen Jobs für Verusen gefunden

    Verwandte Unternehmen

    • Snap
    • Microsoft
    • Google
    • Square
    • Stripe
    • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

    Andere Ressourcen