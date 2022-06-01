Unternehmensverzeichnis
Verbit
Verbit Gehälter

Verbits Gehaltsbereich reicht von $32,238 Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Personalvermittler am unteren Ende bis $162,670 für einen Software-Ingenieur am oberen Ende.

Produktmanager
$130K
Personalvermittler
$32.2K
Software-Ingenieur
$163K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Software-Engineering-Manager
$109K
FAQ

Die bestbezahlte Position bei Verbit ist Software-Ingenieur at the Common Range Average level mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $162,670. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Verbit beträgt $119,343.

