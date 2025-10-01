Unternehmensverzeichnis
ValueLabs
  • United Kingdom

ValueLabs Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in United Kingdom

Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in United Kingdom bei ValueLabs beträgt £44.6K pro year für Senior Software Engineer. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United Kingdom beläuft sich auf £44.8K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für ValueLabss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/1/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Software Engineer
(Einstiegslevel)
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Senior Software Engineer
£44.6K
£44.6K
£0
£0
Analyst QE
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Team Lead
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei ValueLabs?

Enthaltene Titel

Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei ValueLabs in United Kingdom liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von £45,026. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei ValueLabs für die Position Software-Ingenieur in United Kingdom beträgt £44,836.

