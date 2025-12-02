Unternehmensverzeichnis
UserTesting
UserTesting UX-Forscher Gehälter

Das mittlere UX-Forscher-Vergütungspaket in United States bei UserTesting beläuft sich auf $120K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für UserTestings Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/2/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
UserTesting
UX Researcher II
Los Angeles, CA
Gesamt pro Jahr
$120K
Stufe
-
Grundgehalt
$120K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
3 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
5 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei UserTesting?
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Beitragen

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen UX-Forscher bei UserTesting in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $155,496. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei UserTesting für die Position UX-Forscher in United States beträgt $120,000.

Weitere Ressourcen

